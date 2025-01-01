UN: Search for food in Gaza puts lives on the line

Shafaqna English– The worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached unprecedented levels of despair, and the search for food puts lives on the line, the UN said.

Since the end of May, aid distribution in Gaza has been carried out by a mechanism backed by Israel and the United States, bypassing UN agencies and their established partners, which has been plagued by deadly incidents and chaos.

“The UN reiterates that civilians must always be protected,” said Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, speaking from Headquarters in New York.

“No person, anywhere, should be forced to choose between risking one’s life and feeding one’s family.”

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com