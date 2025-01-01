Mosul International Airport ready to be inaugurated

Shafaqna English– Mosul International Airport is now fully operational and open to any airlines with the appropriate licenses, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport revealed.

The test flight involved the landing of an Iraqi Airways Boeing 737 on the freshly rebuilt runway, a significant achievement ahead of the airport’s formal opening on June 10.

Spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, Al-Safi, told the state-run news agency (INA) that the reopening of the airport represents a purely Iraqi accomplishment carried out under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Transport.

Al-Safi stated that Iraqi Airways would be the first airline to operate flights to and from Mosul and that the ministry is willing to collaborate with other international airlines in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Iraqi government laws.

Source: Iraqi News

