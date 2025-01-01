English
Hajj 2025: Pilgrims visit historic Islamic sites

Shafaqna English– As pilgrims complete the sacred rites of Hajj 2025, they explore historic Islamic sites across Saudi Arabia to connect with the roots of their faith.

In the holy city of Makkah, pilgrims visit Jabal Al-Nour, whose name means “Mountain of Light.” At its peak lies the Cave of Hira, where the first Verses of the Qur’an were revealed through the Angel Jibreel (AS).

The mountain’s distinctive camel-hump shape makes it a striking landmark, especially with the nearby Hira Cultural District, where the Revelation Gallery offers pilgrims to learn the story of Divine Revelation and history

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

