Shafaqna English– Several areas south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are at risk of famine, the World Food Programme said.

“The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas,” Laurent Bukera, WFP Country Director in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.

Source: Arab News

