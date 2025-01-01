Pew: Islam world’s fastest growing religion from 2010 to 2020

Shafaqna English– Islam is the fastest growing religion in the world from 2010 to 2020, according to a new Pew Research Center study.

Christianity grew by 122 million members in that decade, but declined as an overall slice of the world’s population. Still, Christianity remains the world’s largest religion, with 2.3 billion believers — nearly 29% of the world’s population.

Pew’s Global Religious Landscape study, released on Monday (June 9), is the second edition of a demographic report of religious groups, started in 2010.

“We look at the demographic characteristics of these groups, their age structure, how many children they’re having, how much education they have, because these demographic characteristics affect the future size of the religious groups,” Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at Pew Research Center, told RNS.

The report reveals how religious disaffiliation and population growth influenced the global religious landscape.

The world’s Muslim population increased by 347 million people over 10 years, more than all the other religions combined — primarily due to natural demographic growth.

Muslims are largely concentrated in regions with high population growth, like the Middle East-North Africa region, where they represent 94.2% of the population, and sub-Saharan Africa, where they represent 33%. The Muslim population grew the most in the Asia Pacific region, which is home to the largest Muslim population, increasing by 16.2% between 2010 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Christianity declined by 1.8%, mainly due to larger population growth among non-Christians. It steadily declined in Europe, North America, the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand.

Religiously unaffiliated people are now the third largest group behind Christians and Muslims, with 24.2% identifying as such.

Source: North Country Public Radio

