IOM: 414 migrants returned to Libya in past week

“From June 1 to 7, 2025, 414 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya,” IOM said in a statement. They included 12 women and 9 children, while three bodies of migrants were recovered, it added.

So far this year, a total of 9,999 migrants, including women and children, were intercepted at sea and brought back to Libya, while 234 migrants died at sea and 226 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route, IOM said.