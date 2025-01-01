Ghadir Flag Raised at Imam Ali’s (AS) Shrine & in 40 Countries [Video]

Shafaqna English- The activities of Ghadir Week began today, Tuesday (10 June 2025) with raising of the Ghadir Flag over the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf Ashraf.

According to Shafaqna, citing the Iraqi state news agency (INA), Haidar Rahim, Head of Media Department of the Alawi Holy Shrine, said: “With widespread public and official participation, the 14th International Ghadir Week began with the raising of the Ghadir Flag in the courtyard of the Commander of the Faithful (AS) marking the start of the celebration of this great Eid.”

Haidar Rahim added: “Alongside the Holy Shrine, this ceremony will also begin in the province of Najaf and other provinces of Iraq, such that by tomorrow, Wednesday, more than 20 locations across Iraq will witness the raising of the Ghadir flag.”

He further stated: “Simultaneously with Iraq, the blessed Ghadir flag will also be raised under the supervision of the Alawi Holy Shrine in 40 countries across five continents.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

