[Video] Why This Du’a Is a Must-Know For Every Awaiting Believer!

Shafaqna English- “Why This Du’a Is a Must-Know For Every Awaiting Believer!” is a stirring talk by Seyyed Mahdi Al-Modarresi, presented by Ahlulbayt TV .

A rare gem from the teachings of the 12th Imam (AJ)—don’t miss this soul-awakening supplication. In a world full of noise and distractions, this soul-stirring Du’a stands as a beacon of clarity and surrender.

Passed down through Uthman ibn Sa’id Al-Amri—the first emissary of the 12th Imam (AJ)—this rare supplication calls on believers to stay firm in faith, obedient to God’s Will, and prepared for the reappearance of the Awaited Savior (AS).

Each line is filled with profound submission and timeless wisdom, reminding us that true faith lies in surrendering to divine timing and leadership. Watch until the end to uncover the full meaning of this powerful prayer and how it can reshape your spiritual journey today.

