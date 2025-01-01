English
International Shia News Agency
[Video] Yusuf’s (AS) Way of Dealing With Toxic Relationships

0

Shafaqna English- The Speaking Quran E25 |Yusuf’s (AS) Way of Dealing With Toxic Relationships, presented by Seyyed Jawad Qazwini.

In this episode, we explore verse 45 of Surah Yusuf, where a powerful real-life scenario unfolds: Yusuf (AS) is forgotten by a man he once helped in prison—forgotten at a time when just one word from that man could have changed Yusuf’s (AS) fate.

How do we handle situations where people we showed nothing but kindness and support to repay us with neglect—or worse, betrayal?

Part of series: The Speaking Quran

