Report: Anti-Muslim attacks rose about 70% in Berlin

Shafaqna English– Rights group CLAIM documents 644 anti-Muslim incidents and discrimination cases in 2024 in the German capital, with 64% of the victims being women.

“The new annual report paints an alarming picture for our city,” Rima Hanano, rights group CLAIM’s co-director, told a news conference in Berlin, calling on authorities to take stronger measures against rising anti-Muslim racism.

“We documented 644 anti-Muslim attacks and discrimination cases in 2024, marking an increase of nearly 70% compared to the previous year. This means almost two anti-Muslim incidents every day here in Berlin,” she said.

Source: Yenisafak

