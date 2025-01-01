English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

UN: Israeli attacks on Gaza schools amount to crimes against humanity

0

Shafaqna English– The Israeli military’s destruction of Gaza’s education and cultural infrastructure amount to war crimes, a UN investigative body said.

The UN Human Rights Council-mandated Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI) report found that Israeli forces have used airstrikes, shelling, burning, and controlled demolitions to damage or destroy more than 90 per cent of schools and university buildings across Gaza.

This destruction in the wake of the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led terror attacks on Israel has made education impossible for over 658,000 children, many of whom have been out of school for nearly two years.

“We are seeing more and more indications that Israel is carrying out a concerted campaign to obliterate Palestinian life in Gaza,” said Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Search for food in Gaza puts lives on the line

leila yazdani

Children in Gaza growing up amid war-hunger

leila yazdani

OCHA: Gaza Hungriest Place on Earth

nafiseh yazdani

Report: Israel hits 10 hospitals-clinics in Gaza in 1 week

leila yazdani

UNRWA’s Official: Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially

nafiseh yazdani

Media Office: Israel killed 200 Gazans-displaced 300,000 in 48 hours

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.