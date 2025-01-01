English
Pope prays for victims of mass shooting at high school in Austria

Shafaqna English– Pope Leo XIV prays for the mass shooting at a high school in Graz, Austria.

During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Leo XIV remembered the victims of the school shooting in Graz, Austria, on June 10. He offered his prayers for the victims of the tragedy.

“My thoughts are with the families, the teachers, and the students,” the Pope said, asking God to “welcome these children into His peace.”

Early Tuesday morning, a 21-year-old former student opened fire at the Dreierschützengasse high school. 10 people, including one adult, were killed, while dozens more were injured. This is one of the worst outbreaks of violence in Austria’s modern history.

