English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

WFP: 9.5M Afghans face hunger

0

Shafaqna English– 9.5 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe food insecurity, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported.

The UN agency stated that it needs $650 million in urgent financial aid to continue its life-saving operations until the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital complain about poverty, unemployment, and a decline in job opportunities, calling for immediate action by the caretaker government.

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kabul, stands at a city intersection from morning until evening, hoping someone will hire him for manual labor. He complains about the poor economic situation and lack of job opportunities, saying that economic hardships have crippled him.

Source:  Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Kabul: Children-youth seek work on Eid days

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: 119 Schools in Khost without buildings

leila yazdani

Report: Kabul first city to run out of water

leila yazdani

USA: Trump orders new travel ban on 12 countries

nasibeh yazdani

UNICEF: 4 million children in Afghanistan out of school

leila yazdani

[Photos] Afghanistan: Shia Supreme Commission’s Meeting in Ghazni

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.