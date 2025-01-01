WFP: 9.5M Afghans face hunger

Shafaqna English– 9.5 million people in Afghanistan are facing severe food insecurity, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported.

The UN agency stated that it needs $650 million in urgent financial aid to continue its life-saving operations until the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital complain about poverty, unemployment, and a decline in job opportunities, calling for immediate action by the caretaker government.

Abdul Rahim, a resident of Kabul, stands at a city intersection from morning until evening, hoping someone will hire him for manual labor. He complains about the poor economic situation and lack of job opportunities, saying that economic hardships have crippled him.

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com