USA prices continued to increase in May amid Trump tariffs

Shafaqna English– USA prices likely increased in May as companies and consumers grappled with Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Annualized inflation ticked higher, to 2.4%, in May, up from 2.3% in April. On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index rose by 0.1%, down from 0.2% the previous month.

The readings were softer than expected. Economists had expected a headline CPI reading of 2.5% in May, amid widespread uncertainty over the direction of the US economy.

Core inflation, which measures price increases outside of food and gas, went up 0.1% on the month, down from 0.2% in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Source: Guardian

