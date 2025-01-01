UNHCR: 123.2 million people displaced worldwide by end of 2024

Shafaqna English– 123.2 million people worldwide were displaced by the end of 2024, representing a decade-high number, largely driven by protracted conflicts in Sudan, Myanmar, and Ukraine.

More than two years of civil war in Sudan has seen it pass Syria with 14.3 million people displaced since April 2022, 11.6 million of whom are internally displaced – that’s one-third of the entire Sudanese population, representing the largest internal displacement crisis ever recorded.

The UN refugee agency’s (UNHCR) latest report, released Wednesday, highlights the sheer scale of the problem, noting “untenably high” displacements – but it also contains “rays of hope,” despite the immediate impact of aid cuts in capitals around the world this year.

“We are living at a time of intense volatility in international relations, with modern warfare creating a fragile, harrowing landscape marked by acute human suffering,” said High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

73.5 million people worldwide have fled within their own countries. Of the 42.7 million refugees living beyond their borders, 73% are hosted in low and middle-income countries, with 67% hosted in neighbouring countries.

