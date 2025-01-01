Mecca is home to several mosques of profound historical-religious value in Islamic history

Shafaqna English– Scattered throughout Mecca are historic mosques that witnessed pivotal moments in Islamic history. The importance of these mosques transcends their geographic locations, reflecting their profound political and religious significance in Islamic history.

Yet, amid the dense crowds and the rapid pace of modern development, many pilgrims and Umrah performers remain unaware of these sacred sites, quietly tucked away within the city’s expanding urban landscape.

Fawaz Al-Dahas, professor of history at Umm Al-Qura University, said that Mecca is home to several mosques of profound historical and religious value, yet they remain largely overlooked, receiving neither the media attention nor the organized religious visits they merit.

Al-Dahas highlighted the significance of the Namirah Mosque in Arafat, where the Prophet delivered his sermon during the Farewell Pilgrimage. He said that this mosque was not merely a physical structure, but a sacred site where the foundational principles of Islam were proclaimed. He also referenced the Bay’ah Mosque in Mina, which commemorates the pivotal moment when the Ansar pledged allegiance to the Prophet, paving the way for the Hijrah and the establishment of the Islamic state.

Al-Dahas shed light on Al-Rayah Mosque: “Located in the Jarwal neighborhood, where the Prophet’s banner was raised on the day of the Conquest of Mecca, a powerful symbol of victory tempered by forgiveness.”

He also drew attention to Al-Hudaibiya Mosque, situated west of Mecca, where the historic Bay’at Al-Ridwan pledge took place, an event referenced in the Holy Qur’an. He said that while the mosque still stands on the original site of the Treaty of Hudaibiya, it remains largely unknown, with few visitors aware of its exact location.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com