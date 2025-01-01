English
Halal Travel campaign to support Muslim globetrotters

Shafaqna English– REV Media Group has launched the Halal Travel campaign to support Muslim travellers with practical and halal-conscious solutions, running from May to December.

The initiative is driven by four of the group’s digital platforms — My Resipi, Sirap Limau, VOCKET, and Waktu Solat Malaysia — each contributing curated content, tools, and guides to build a supportive travel ecosystem aligned with Islamic values.

REV Media Group senior sponsored content writer Muhamad Shaifullah Tayep said many Muslims still struggle to find halal food, prayer spaces, and culturally respectful experiences when travelling abroad.

“Through Halal Travel, we want to bridge that gap and make it easier for Muslims to explore the world with confidence and peace of mind,” he said.

Source: New Straits Times

