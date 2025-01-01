Pope Leo XIV prays for victims of London-bound plane crash in India

Shafaqna English–Pope Leo XIV expresses his condolences and prays for the victims of London-bound plane crash in India.

Air India flight 171 took off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday with 242 people aboard, bound for London Gatwick Airport.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a residential area near the airport soon after takeoff, reportedly into the state-run B.J. Medical College hostel, a residence for doctors.

Pope Leo XIV sent a message on Thursday to express his “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash.

In a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the Pope said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy involving an Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.”

Pope Leo assured everyone affected of his prayers for those involved in the recovery efforts, and commended the souls of the deceased to “the mercy of the Almighty.”

The Air India plane was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese, and 1 Canadian. Passengers included 217 adults, 11 children, and 2 infants, according to Reuters news agency.