Hajj 2025: 420,000 individuals mobilised to support 1.67 million pilgrims

Shafaqna English– Over 420,000 individuals from the public and private sectors supported the 1,673,230 Hajj pilgrims, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

Of those who served pilgrims, 92 per cent were men and 8 per cent were women.

Among the total workforce, 34,540 volunteers contributed more than 2.1 million hours of service at the holy sites during the Hajj season.

The volunteers, male and female, worked across a wide range of support areas, including health, logistics, and pilgrim assistance.

The report also noted the continued success of the “Mecca Route Initiative,” which allowed 314,337 pilgrims, approximately 21 per cent of all foreign pilgrims, to complete immigration procedures before departing from their home countries.

The initiative currently serves travelers from eight nations and is a key component of Saudi Arabia’s broader Hajj facilitation reforms.

Of the total 1.67 million pilgrims this year, 1.5 million were international pilgrims arriving through air, land, and sea ports, while 166,654 were domestic pilgrims, including both Saudi citizens and residents. The gender distribution was nearly even: 877,841 men and 795,389 women.

