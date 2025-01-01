English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UNICEF: World pledged to end child labour by 2025

0

Shafaqna English– Since 2000, the number of children in child labour has been reduced by over 100 million, a promising decrease which proves that the world has a “blueprint” to end child labour.

Of the 138 million children in child labour, 54 million work in hazardous conditions, including mines

In 2015, the United Nations set a goal to end child labour worldwide by 2025 but progress has been slow and halting, according to the Child Labour Report released on Wednesday by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The report estimates that 138 million children – a 12 million decrease from 2020 – are still engaged in child labour, leading both ILO and UNICEF to call for the rapid acceleration of progress.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: Deeper crisis looms beneath devastation from Myanmar quake

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF: 15 million children in Sudan require humanitarian aid

leila yazdani

UN’s agencies: Aid cuts threaten ending maternal deaths

leila yazdani

UNICEF: One in two Yemeni children severely malnourished after 10 years of war

leila yazdani

Sudan: UNICEF condemns looting of lifesaving supplies from Al-Bashair Children Hospital

nafiseh yazdani

UNICEF: Children among more than 1,000 people reportedly killed in Syria

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.