Shafaqna English- As Eid al-Ghadir approaches, the servants of the Alawi Holy Shrine in Najaf have begun cleaning and adorning the shrine of Imam Ali (AS) with floral arrangements and decorative touches, according to Mdeast News.

The atmosphere in the shrine is filled with the scent of rosewater and the spirit of devotion, as preparations are underway to welcome pilgrims coming to renew their pledge of allegiance to Imam Ali (AS).

Source: Mdeast News

www.shafaqna.com