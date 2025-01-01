Shafaqna English– International reactions to Israel’s attack on Iran continue to come in as countries around the world respond to the unfolding developments in the Middle East.

UN’s Chief condemns escalation in Middle East amid Israeli strikes on Iran

UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released a statement late on Thursday (12 June 2025) denouncing the escalation in the Middle East amid the Israeli military’s strikes on Iranian sites.

“The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East,” said a statement by Guterres’ Spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Guterres “is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear program are underway,” the statement said.

China says concerned about Israeli attacks calls for peace

Russia condemns the sharp escalation of tensions The Kremlin expressed concern over what it called a “sharp escalation” in tensions, Russian state media reported. “Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.

Turkiye condemned Israeli strikes on Iran in the strongest terms

Turkiye has condemned Israeli strikes on Iran “in the strongest terms” calling them a provocation that violates international law and risks further regional escalation.

Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Israel’s actions showed that it “does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means”. It urged Israel to halt “aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts”.

Iraq condemned Israel’s “military aggression” against Iran

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned Israel’s “military aggression” against Iran, saying that the wave of air strikes violated international law and threatened global security.

“The Government of the Republic of Iraq strongly condemns the military aggression launched by the Israel entity [referring to Israel] against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

“This act represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.”

Lebanon: Israeli attacks target stability in the Middle East

Lebanese President says Israel’s attack on Iran “not only targets the Iranian people, but also all international efforts exerted to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighbouring countries and avoid escalation therein”.

“Aoun deemed that such attacks aim to undermine all current initiatives and mediations to prevent the deterioration of the situation, which had made significant progress towards reaching realistic and just solutions to avert the danger of war from the region’s countries and their peoples,” said a statement shared on X by the Lebanese Presidency.

He called for “the international community to take effective and swift action to prevent Israel from achieving its goals”.

Oman calls Israeli strikes ‘reckless’ as nuclear talks thrown into doubt

Oman, which has been mediating nuclear talks between the US and Iran over recent months, has decried Israel’s attacks as a “dangerous and reckless escalation” that “violates the principles of international law”.

“[It] represents unacceptable and ongoing aggressive behaviour that undermines the foundations of stability in the region,” the statement said. “Israel is responsible for this escalation and its consequences.”

UAE emphasized the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation

The UAE, through its foreign affairs ministry, stressed the importance of “exercising the utmost self-restraint and judgment to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the conflict.”

“Enhancing dialogue, adhering to international law, and respecting the sovereignty of states constitute essential principles for resolving the current crises,” Foreign Ministry added.

The UAE emphasized the need to resolve disputes through diplomatic means rather than confrontation and escalation, and called on the United Nations Security Council to take urgent and necessary measures to achieve a ceasefire, and to reinforce international peace and security.

Qatar considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security

Qatar considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, as well as a clear breach of international law and its established principles.

“The State of Qatar voices its grave concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.”

Qatar emphasized “the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to act swiftly to halt these Israeli violations.”

Pakistan condemned unjustified Israeli attacks

“Strongly condemn unjustified Israeli attacks on Islamic republic of Iran,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X. He said Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, “stands in solidarity with the Government & the people of Iran”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later warned the Israeli strikes were “a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond”.

Human rights advocacy: Israeli attacks on Iran are “unlawful” and “unprovoked”

DAWN, a human rights advocacy group based in Washington, DC, says the Israeli attacks on Iran are “unlawful” and “unprovoked”.

“The United States should completely decouple its interests from Israel’s reckless war-making and refuse any support, material or political, for these attacks on Iran,” Raed Jarrar, DAWN’s Advocacy Director, said in a statement.

Source: Aljazeera, Anadolu Ajansı, Arab News

