The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Iran

Shafaqna English– The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Shia Authority, strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of scholars, commanders, and civilians.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

The criminal act of the Israeli regime on the morning of Friday, which led to the martyrdom of several Iranian scholars, military commanders, and civilians, including women and children, as well as attacks on a number of scientific institutions and centers in the country, once again proved the dangerous and aggressive nature of this regime.

While seeking mercy and exalted ranks for the great martyrs, extending condolences to their honorable families, and wishing a swift recovery for the injured and affected, we strongly condemn this criminal act and call on the international community to pressure this aggressive regime and its supporters to prevent such aggressions from continuing.

We ask God for the continued dignity and pride of the noble Iranian people. There is no power and no strength except in God, the Most High, the Almighty.

16th of Dhul-Hijjah, 1446 AH

Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani (May His Shadow Endure) – Najaf Ashraf

Source: Shafaqna Persian

