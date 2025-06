Shafaqna English– In response to the Israeli attack on Iranian sites, including the Natanz nuclear facility, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to explicitly condemn the attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Araghchi also called on the Director General to take immediate action to hold an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors to address this situation.

Source: Iran Press

