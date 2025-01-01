English
Iraq submits UN complaint against Israel for airspace violation

Shafaqna English– Iraq has submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council, over Israel’s use of its airspace during its latest strikes on Iran.

In a letter submitted Friday, Baghdad condemned the move as a “blatant breach” of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. The government urged the Security Council to uphold its “legal and moral obligations,” hold Israel accountable, and ensure respect for Iraq’s territorial integrity, warning that ongoing violations risk fueling broader regional instability.

Source: Shafaq News

