Malaysia ranks 2025’s Top Muslim‑friendly destination

Shafaqna English– Malaysia has been named the top Muslim-friendly travel destination in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), maintaining its position for the tenth consecutive year.
The award was presented during the 4th Halal in Travel Awards in Singapore, where Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, accepted the recognition on behalf of the country, Malay Mail reported on Friday.
The GMTI is produced by CrescentRating, which evaluates global destinations based on their ability to cater to Muslim travelers. Since the index began in 2015, Malaysia has consistently led the rankings, citing the country’s focus on infrastructure, services, and policies aligned with the needs of Muslim tourists.
Khairul Firdaus also highlighted the contribution of the Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, which he credited with driving Malaysia’s tourism initiatives in this segment. Among the ITC’s key programs are the Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality Assurance and Recognition (MFAR) and the Muslim-Friendly Tourist Guides (MFTG) certification.
Source: IQNA