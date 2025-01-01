Kremlin: Putin holds phone conversations with Iran’s President, Israel’s PM

Shafaqna English– Russian President Vladimir Putin has held phone conversations with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, and Israeli Prime Minister.

Russia condemns Israel’s actions, which were carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

Putin expressed condolences to the leadership and people of Iran over the numerous casualties resulting from the Israeli strikes.

Russia has consistently supported efforts to resolve the situation around Iran’s nuclear program by peaceful means, Putin said.

Russia will continue close contacts with the leadership of Iran and Israel aimed at resolving the situation, which carries the risk of grave consequences.

Putin stressed the importance of a return to negotiation process during his conversation with Netanyahu.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Putin Tehran will give an appropriate response to the Israeli aggression.

Source: Sputnik

