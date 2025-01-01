Iran envoy at UNSC: Security Council must condemn Israel’s unlawful aggression

Shafaqna English– Iranian envoy expressed at UNSC emergency meeting: “We have requested this emergency meeting because we expect this Council to fulfill its Charter mandate. The Security Council must condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Israel’s unlawful aggression. It must take immediate, concrete measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable and to prevent the further erosion of international peace and security. Anything less would signal the collapse of the international system and invite chaos.”

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the Israeli strikes on Iran.

The following is a transcript of the speech by Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani before the meeting in New York.

Madam President,

We extend our sincere congratulations to Guyana on assuming the Presidency of the Security Council this month, and we thank you for your coordination and for convening this urgent and important meeting.

We appreciate USG, Ms. DiCarlo, and DG. Mr. Grossi, for their contribution to this meeting.

We also wish to express our appreciation to Algeria, Pakistan, China, and the Russian Federation for their support in convening this emergency session to address Israel’s unlawful act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a grave violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

I address the Council today on behalf of the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the utmost urgency and grave alarm.

Madam President,

These actions amount to a declaration of war. They are the latest in a long and well-documented pattern of lawless, destabilizing, and aggressive behavior by the Israeli regime, a regime that acts with impunity because it is shielded by powerful allies. This must end.

These actions amount to a declaration of war. They are the latest in a long and well-documented pattern of lawless, destabilizing, and aggressive behavior by the Israeli regime, a regime that acts with impunity because it is shielded by powerful allies. This must end.

Madam President,

The Security Council must act now, firmly and decisively. In 1981, this very Council responded unanimously to Israel’s military attack on Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor by adopting Resolution 487 (1981), which unequivocally condemned the aggression as a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law. The Council also called on this criminal regime to refrain from any such acts or threats in the future. Had the Council enforced that resolution and held Israel accountable at the time, this regime would not have been emboldened to continue its unlawful behavior with impunity. The current aggression is a direct consequence of decades of inaction and double standards.

Madam President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its inherent right to self-defense, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter. Iran will respond decisively and proportionately to these acts of aggression, at a time, in a place, and by means of its choosing. This is not a threat. It is the natural, legal, and necessary consequence of an unprovoked military attack.

Iran’s response will be firm, lawful, and essential to restore deterrence, defend our sovereignty, and uphold the principles of international law. No aggressor can be allowed to act with impunity.

Madam President,

We have requested this emergency meeting because we expect this Council to fulfill its Charter mandate. The Security Council must condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Israel’s unlawful aggression. It must take immediate, concrete measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable and to prevent the further erosion of international peace and security.

Anything less would signal the collapse of the international system and invite chaos.

Let me conclude with a simple and undeniable truth:

Israel attacked Iran.

Israel violated international law and the UN Charter.

And Israel must be held accountable.

The Security Council must act now and stop these acts of aggression immediately.

Silence is complicity in this crime.

Thank you.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com