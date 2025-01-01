Political & Social Life of Imam Ali (AS)

Shafaqna English- This section is an excerpt selected by Shafaqna from the book “The History of the Caliphs from the Prophet’s (PBUH) Death to the Fall of the Umayyads (11-231 AH)” by Rasoul Jafarian, published by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Printing and Publishing Organization. This excerpt is translated by Shafaqna English.

The Political and Social Life of Imam (AS)

The political and social life of Imam Ali (A.S.) serves as a model comparable to the Madīnah Al-Fāḍilah. Sometimes, examples of his firmness and perseverance in implementing God’s rulings are witnessed that may seem impossible for others to emulate. The Imam (AS) himself acknowledged this in a letter. For this reason, his life presents a very elevated model for those who wish to remain committed to the truth. One must always learn from it, and the path to reach his level remains long.

In other words, the conduct (Sirah) of the Imam (AS) is one of the finest ways of life ever experienced in human history—the life of a Perfect Human, a true embodiment of a divine human being. He was among the rare individuals worthy of being called “human” in the sense of being God’s representative (Khalifah) on Earth.

His life was so compelling that it drew people to either the extremes of love or hatred. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said about him: “Two groups will perish because of you: one through excessive love, and the other through excessive hatred.”

Enemies, infuriated by his unwavering commitment to truth, became extreme in their animosity; and friends, captivated by the same, sometimes crossed into excessive love.

Whoever loves him sincerely can ascend to the rank of a devoted Shia Muslim, but with even slight negligence, one risks falling into exaggerated or heretical beliefs. Rarely has anyone in his own lifetime been ascribed divinity—yet Imam Ali (AS), in a society where God emphasized the humanity of the Prophet (PBUH), was the target of such claims. Although Imam (AS) firmly opposed it.

One of the most prominent aspects of the Imam’s (AS) life was his asceticism (Zuhd), which encompassed every stage of his life. He was a person who could possess everything but renounced all of it. A group once discussed ascetic individuals with Umar ibn Abdul Aziz, naming figures like Abu Dharr and Umar. But Umar ibn Abdul Aziz responded: “The most ascetic of people is Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS).”

Imam Ali (AS) used to gather the poor around him, treating them with gentleness and compassion. Sometimes during prayer, the only garment he had was still wet, yet he would still deliver the sermon. In Nahjul-Balaghah, the Imam (AS) frequently recalls his simple lifestyle. Once, a companion observed the extremely modest food he was eating and said: “Do you live like this in Iraq? Iraq has the best food!”

The Imam (AS) was a perfect example of the very teachings he shared in his sermons, such as his rebuke of Uthman ibn Hunaif or his public admonitions about attachment to the world.

Aswad ibn Qays recounts that Imam Ali (AS) used to feed people in the Rahbah of the Kufa/Kufah Mosque, while he himself would eat at home. A companion suspected that the Imam (AS) had better food at home and followed him. He saw the Imam (AS) call upon Fidda (house helper), and she brought some bread and a bowl of buttermilk. The bread was soaked in it and still had wheat husk. The man suggested: “Wouldn’t it be better to have flour without husk?”

The Imam (AS) began to weep and replied: “By God, I have never seen bread without husk in the house of the Messenger of God (PBUH).”

Uqbah ibn Alqamah said: “I went to Imam Ali (AS) and found before him a sour and watery buttermilk, so sour that I could barely tolerate its smell. I asked: ‘Do you eat this?’

The Imam (A.S.) replied: ‘O, Aba Al-Khubub! I saw the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) eating worse than this and wearing clothes rougher than mine. I fear that if I do not follow his actions, I may not be joined with him.’”

On another occasion, when Faloodah (a sweet dessert) was presented to him, the Imam (AS) said: “I do not eat what the Messenger of Allah (SWT) did not eat.”

This did not mean such food was forbidden, but that absolute obedience to the Prophet (PBUH) in all matters was of utmost importance to the Imam (AS).

Another noteworthy story is recorded by Sheikh Al-Ansari (d. 369 AH): Imam Ali (AS) appointed Amr ibn Salamah as the Governor of Isfahan. While traveling to Kufa, Amr was confronted by the Kharijites and took refuge in the city of Hulwan, bringing with him tax revenues and gifts.

Once the threat passed, he left the revenues in Hulwan and brought the gifts to Kufa. The Imam (AS) ordered that the gifts be placed in the Rahbah of Kufa Mosque and assigned Amr to distribute them to the Muslims. Umm Kulthum, the daughter of Imam Ali (AS), sent a request for some of the honey. Amr sent her two containers.

When Imam Ali (AS) came to the Mosque and noticed two containers missing, he summoned Amr and asked about them. Amr explained that Umm Kulthum had requested them. The Imam (AS) asked: “Did I instruct you to distribute these gifts to the people or give them to my daughter?”

He then summoned Umm Kulthum and ordered the containers returned. Some of the honey was already used, so the Imam (AS) sent for traders to estimate the value of the missing portion—it was about three dirhams and some change.

He told Umm Kulthum to repay it, and afterward, the remaining honey was distributed among the Muslims.

Stories like these are numerous in sources like Al-Gharat and others. The Imam (A.S.) once said: “I am the one who humbled the world.” This statement captures his complete detachment from worldly possessions.

Another dimension of Imam Ali’s (AS) life was his approach to dealing with his governors. He monitored them closely and many letters remain in which he reprimanded them.

After the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), Sawda bint ‘Amarah Al-Hamdaniyyah, who had participated in the Battle of Siffin, went to Muawiyah and requested the removal of Busr ibn Arta’ah due to his oppression. Muawiyah agreed.

She then fell into prostration. When she rose, Muawiyah asked: “Why did you prostrate?”

She replied: “Once, I went to Imam Ali (AS) to complain about an official he had appointed over our charitable funds. He was in prayer. After he finished, he asked me what I needed. I explained my grievance. He immediately pulled out a parchment, wrote a letter commanding the official to practice justice and informed him that someone would be sent to relieve him. He handed me the letter, I delivered it, and the man was removed from office.”

