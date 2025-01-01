Hong Kong climbs to third spot in Global Muslim Travel Index

Shafaqna English – Hong Kong is ranked third among global destinations for Muslim-friendly travel and aims to enhance its appeal to Muslim tourists.

This recognition, which also includes being named the “Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year,” reflects the city’s strategic improvements in halal dining options, prayer facilities, and cultural understanding, positioning it as a top choice for Muslim tourists seeking comfort, convenience, and respect for their faith.

Source: Travel And Tour World

