English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Hong Kong climbs to third spot in Global Muslim Travel Index

0

Shafaqna English – Hong Kong is ranked third among global destinations for Muslim-friendly travel and aims to enhance its appeal to Muslim tourists.

This recognition, which also includes being named the “Most Promising Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year,” reflects the city’s strategic improvements in halal dining options, prayer facilities, and cultural understanding, positioning it as a top choice for Muslim tourists seeking comfort, convenience, and respect for their faith.

Source:  Travel And Tour World

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Indonesia favorite tourist destination for Muslim tourists

leila yazdani

Hanoi Halal Tourism

leila yazdani

Potential of Halal tourism in Vietnam

leila yazdani

Seoul’s most popular street market welcoming Muslim tourists

leila yazdani

Hong Kong Convention Centre Achieves Top Halal Certification

parniani

Hong Kong Targets 500 Halal-Certified Restaurants by 2025 to Attract Muslim Tourists

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.