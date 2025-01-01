Mecca’s Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition unveils 14 centuries of sacred architecture

Shafaqna English– Visitors to Makkah are being offered an unprecedented journey through Islamic architectural history, opening a unique window into 1400 years of the remarkable evolution of of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque.

The Two Holy Mosques Architecture Exhibition, housed in a renovated 1,200 sq. meter facility in the Um Al-Joud neighborhood, is presenting rare artifacts and architectural models that document the transformation of Islam’s most sacred sites.

The exhibition building itself exemplifies the fusion of traditional and contemporary Islamic design, with architectural elements deliberately echoing the Grand Mosque’s distinctive style.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com