English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Israel closes Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers

0

Shafaqna English– Israel has completely blocked access to Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local sources told the Palestinian Wafa news agency that Israeli forces stormed the mosque after dawn prayers on Friday to clear the area of any worshippers.

The Israeli military then sealed the doors to Al-Aqsa and banned worshippers from entering the mosque before sealing its gates, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Wafa.

This shutdown means Muslim worshippers will be unable to conduct Friday prayers at the mosque, revered as the third holiest site in Islam.

Source: Middle East Eye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK-France abandon plans to recognise Palestinian state at New York Conference

nafiseh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 30 May2025

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 23 May2025

leila yazdani

IOM: Over 97,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza in past four days

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Thousands of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 16 May2025

leila yazdani

Palestinians share stories of two displacements

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.