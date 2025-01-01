A Sign of Faith: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:92)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:92)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

A Sign of Faith

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَن تَنَالُوا الْبِرَّ حَتَّىٰ تُنفِقُوا مِمَّا تُحِبُّونَ ۚ وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ ‎﴿٩٢﴾‏

3:92 Never will you attain the righteousness until you spend (in the way of Allah) from that which you love. And whatever you spend – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it.

Commentary: The verse guides individuals toward achieving the pinnacle of righteousness and cultivating an exemplary, noble character. The verse reads, “You will never attain the (pinnacle of) righteousness (لَن تَنَالُوا الْبِرَّ) until you spend (in the way of Allah) from that which you love (حَتَّىٰ تُنفِقُوا مِمَّا تُحِبُّونَ).”

The term “al-birr” (الْبِرَّ), which translates to “righteousness” or “goodness,” is not a solitary act but a comprehensive concept that encompasses having strong faith and practicing it, doing good deeds towards others and having the highest level of moral and ethical behavior. For instance, verse 2:177 states that those who have reached the highest level of goodness (الْبِرَّ) believe in Allah, the Day of Judgment, the angels, the Book, and the prophets:

… وَلَٰكِنَّ الْبِرَّ مَنْ آمَنَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ وَالْمَلَائِكَةِ وَالْكِتَابِ … ‎﴿١٧٧﴾‏

Furthermore, they give wealth, despite their love for it, to relatives, orphans, the needy, travelers who need money to reach their destination, those who ask for help, and for freeing slaves.

… وَآتَى الْمَالَ عَلَىٰ حُبِّهِ ذَوِي الْقُرْبَىٰ وَالْيَتَامَىٰ وَالْمَسَاكِينَ وَابْنَ السَّبِيلِ وَالسَّائِلِينَ وَفِي الرِّقَابِ … ‎﴿١٧٧﴾‏

They establish prayer and give zakat (mandatory charity), fulfill their promise when they promise, and are patient in poverty and hardship and during battle.

Achieving the pinnacle of goodness requires developing several characteristics mentioned in verse 2:177. One of the most significant aspects is the willingness to use one’s wealth, particularly what is precious to oneself, for the cause of Allah (SWT).

When people truly love God and respect the principles of humanity and morality, they find themselves at a crossroads. On one side are their wealth, status, or possessions, and on the other are their moral obligation, faith, and call to charity.

If a person is willing to give up their cherished possessions for the sake of their beliefs and compassion for others, this indicates their sincerity in their love and devotion to God. Conversely, if they are only willing to forgo minor comforts, this suggests that their love and spiritual commitment may not be that deep. Therefore, the willingness to sacrifice what one loves the most measures a person’s faith and character.

Ultimately, this verse assures individuals who donate to charity that Allah (SWT) is fully aware of all their charitable contributions. The verse reads, “And whatever you spend – indeed, Allah is Knowing of it (وَمَا تُنفِقُوا مِن شَيْءٍ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ بِهِ عَلِيمٌ).”

The influence of Qur’anic verses on Muslims: The verses of the Qur’an deeply affected the minds of Muslims, and this impact was immediately reflected in their actions and character. A notable example is Abu Talha Ansari, who owned a stunning palm garden in Medina that everyone admired. A spring of pure water flowed through this garden. Whenever the Prophet (SAWA) visited, he would drink from the spring and perform ablution there. This garden was also a source of significant income for Abu Talha. After the revelation of verse 3:92, Abu Talha approached the Prophet (SAWA) and said, “You know that the most beloved of my possessions is this garden, and I wish to dedicate it to the way of God so that it will be a reserve for me on the Day of Judgment.” The Prophet (SAWA) responded, “Good for you, good for you; this is the wealth that will benefit you.” He then advised him to give it to his needy relatives. Abu Talha followed the Prophet’s (SAWA) guidance and distributed the garden among his relatives.

One day, a guest visited Abu Dharr, who led a simple life. He apologized to the guest for being unable to host him properly due to personal difficulties. Instead, he showed the guest where he kept his camels and asked him to fetch one of his best camels for sacrifice. The guest returned with a thin camel. Abu Dharr looked at the camel and said, “You have betrayed me. Why did you bring such a thin animal?” The guest replied, “I have kept the best camels for you to use in the future if needed.” With a profound understanding of the Quranic verse, Abu Dharr responded, “The day of my need is when I close my eyes to this world, and I prefer to save my best camels for that day.” He then recited the verse 3:92: “You will never attain righteousness until you spend (in the way of Allah) from that which you love.”

The End of third Chapter of the Qur’an

