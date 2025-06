Shafaqna English– The Philippines has been recognized as a rising Muslim-friendly destination at this year’s Halal in Travel Global Summit.

The Philippines stands among three other countries — Thailand, Ireland and Spain — in the Rising Muslim-friendly non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation Destinations in the latest edition of the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index.

The index is an annual report benchmarking destinations in the Muslim travel market.

Source: Arab News

