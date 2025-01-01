English
[Video] Why Do Shia Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Ghadir?

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Why Do Shia Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Ghadir? | The Day of Divine Leadership

Eid al-Ghadir: The Day Imam Ali (AS) Was Declared Successor What is Eid al-Ghadir?

Why is it one of the most important celebrations for Shia Muslims?

In this video, we explore the significance of Eid al-Ghadir, the historic event at Ghadir Khumm where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) declared Imam Ali (AS) as his rightful successor by divine command.

Key points covered:

What happened at Ghadir Khumm?

The Hadith: “Man Kunto Maula, Fa Haza Ali-un Maula”

Why Shia Muslims celebrate this day with such joy and devotion

Spiritual, historical, and theological importance of Eid al-Ghadir in Islam

This is not just a celebration — it’s the declaration of Wilayah, leadership, and love for Imam Ali (AS).

