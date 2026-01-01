Beyond five senses: Blueprint for optimal AI memory

Shafaqna English- Researchers at Skoltech have developed a new mathematical model of memory that suggests the optimal way to store information involves a seven-dimensional conceptual space—the equivalent of having seven senses.

This finding implies that while humans operate with five senses, both artificial intelligence and even future human evolution might benefit from a broader range of sensory inputs to maximize learning and recall capacity.

The study, published in Scientific Reports, models memory using “engrams”—collections of neurons that fire together to represent a concept. Each engram is defined by a set of features, which, for humans, correspond to sensory experiences like sight and smell. The analysis revealed that as these engrams evolve and stabilize in memory, a conceptual space with seven dimensions allows for the greatest number of distinct concepts to be stored. “We somewhat surprisingly find that the number of distinct engrams stored in memory… is the greatest for a concept space of seven dimensions,” said Professor Nikolay Brilliantov, a study co-author.

The researchers emphasize that this number seven is a robust feature of their model and does not depend on its specific details. While applying this to human senses is “highly speculative,” the team notes it could inform the development of more advanced AI and robotics.

Ultimately, this theoretical advancement in understanding memory engrams is a crucial step toward recreating human-like memory in machines and gaining deeper insights into the workings of the human mind.

Source: Skoltech

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