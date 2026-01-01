How Pakistani women shoulder an unseen burden

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi, Millions of people across Pakistan shoulder the additional responsibility of unpaid care work, a task that often goes unnoticed but carries a heavy cost. According to a recent report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), around 117.4 million Pakistanis are engaged in unpaid care and domestic labour — and 66.7 million of them are women, representing nearly 57 percent of the total. This deep imbalance has robbed women of essential financial opportunities and personal time, perpetuating cycles of economic dependence and social inequality.

Marking the International Day of Care and Support (October 29), the ILO urged Pakistan to strengthen and transform its care economy through coordinated policies and greater investment. Almost every household in the country relies on women for caregiving — whether it involves caring for children, the elderly, or the sick. Women remain overrepresented in unpaid domestic roles such as cooking, cleaning, and tending livestock. The report further notes that 60 percent of women spend more than 15 hours a week on domestic work, compared to just 7 percent of men. This uneven distribution of labour creates what the ILO terms “time and opportunity poverty”, trapping women in unpaid roles that limit their social and economic mobility.

There are two major reasons behind this gendered imbalance. First, Pakistan’s workplaces are still largely designed around male participation, offering little flexibility in terms of working hours, hybrid arrangements, or childcare support. Although the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (FOSPAH) recently reaffirmed maternity leave as a woman’s right, many employers continue to sideline women during promotions or recruitment, assuming that family responsibilities will hinder their productivity. The absence of affordable and reliable daycare centres further forces women to choose between career advancement and family care.

Second, Pakistan’s care economy itself remains severely neglected. Professions such as nursing, physiotherapy, and elder-care assistance — which are vital to a functioning care infrastructure — are either disappearing or unaffordable for most families. The few trained professionals available often charge high fees, leaving the majority of households to depend on unpaid female labour. This imbalance highlights the urgent need for a systemic overhaul of the care sector.

To address these challenges, Pakistan must invest in career counselling at schools and universities to inspire young people to pursue careers in caregiving and healthcare professions. Government-backed and licensed agencies should be established to train, hire, and deploy care workers safely to households, reducing risks of exploitation or financial fraud. Countries such as Qatar, where working mothers in government jobs are allowed to work two hours fewer each day, offer valuable models that Pakistan could adapt to support working women.

Despite some progress — the number of women with bank accounts rose from 20 million in 2021 to 37 million today — financial inclusion remains low. Without independent income or control over finances, most women cannot afford to hire domestic or care assistance even if they wish to. Strengthening Pakistan’s care economy is not only a matter of economic reform but also one of social justice. The ILO report should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers to introduce targeted reforms, create safe and affordable care infrastructure, and ensure that women — who make up half the population — are not excluded from the nation’s economic future simply because they are expected to care for everyone else.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

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