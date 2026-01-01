Blood test diagnoses Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Shafaqna English- A revolutionary blood test has been developed that can diagnose Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) with 96% accuracy.

This breakthrough offers hope to millions of patients worldwide who have long faced skepticism and misdiagnosis due to the illness’s elusive nature. The test could also pave the way for accurately diagnosing long Covid.

The research, led by the University of East Anglia and Oxford BioDynamics, uses advanced EpiSwitch® technology to analyze the 3D folding of DNA in blood cells. Unlike fixed genetic code, these epigenetic patterns change over a person’s life, providing a biological signature for ME/CFS. The test successfully identified a distinct genomic pattern in patients, achieving 92% sensitivity and 98% specificity.

Scientists highlight that this is a significant step forward, moving beyond just validation. The discovery not only provides a reliable diagnostic tool but also uncovers biological clues related to the immune system and inflammation. This opens the door to developing targeted treatments and personalized care for a condition that causes severe, often debilitating fatigue.

Source: University of East Anglia

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