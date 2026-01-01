Study finds where you live can affect your risk of dementia

Shafaqna English- New research reveals that your ZIP code could be a powerful predictor of your risk for dementia.

A study from Wake Forest University School of Medicine has found that people living in socially and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods show biological signs of Alzheimer’s and vascular brain disease.

The study linked participants’ brain scans and blood tests to national indices measuring neighborhood deprivation, social vulnerability, and environmental injustice. Those from higher-burden areas had a thinner cerebral cortex, white matter changes, and reduced blood flow—all markers associated with dementia risk. The effects were most pronounced among Black participants.

Lead researcher Sudarshan Krishnamurthy stated that the findings show how factors like pollution exposure, housing quality, and economic opportunity leave a “lasting imprint on brain health.”

The study suggests that improving community conditions and addressing systemic inequities could be crucial for protecting brain health and preventing dementia on a population level.

Source: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist

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