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Study reveals reading a quantum clock costs a billion times more energy than running it

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Shafaqna English- Scientists have discovered a surprising energy mystery at the quantum level.

In a groundbreaking experiment, researchers built a tiny clock that uses single electrons as ticks, only to find that the act of reading the clock consumes up to a billion times more energy than the clock itself uses to keep time.

The study reveals that measurement—converting quantum events into observable data—is what drives irreversibility and gives time its forward direction. These finding challenges long-held assumptions about energy costs in quantum physics.

These insights could revolutionize how we design future quantum devices, pushing researchers to develop more efficient measurement techniques that might one day match nature’s remarkable energy efficiency.

Source: University of Oxford

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