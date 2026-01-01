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Scientists: Human body has an energy ‘Speed Limit’

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Shafaqna English- Scientists have discovered a fundamental limit to human endurance that even the world’s toughest athletes cannot surpass.

Research shows that no matter how intense the training, the human body maxes out at burning about 2.5 times its resting metabolic rate over long periods.

While athletes can temporarily reach much higher levels – up to six or seven times their baseline metabolism during extreme events – their bodies automatically compensate by cutting energy elsewhere. The brain unconsciously reduces non-essential movements and promotes fatigue to pull energy use back toward the established ceiling.

This metabolic “speed limit” means that even ultra-runners covering marathon distances daily eventually hit the same biological wall. For most people, this ceiling remains theoretical since reaching it would require running about 11 miles every day for a year without injury.

Source: Cell Press

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