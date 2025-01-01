English
Sweden: IUMS Condemned the Quran Desecration

Shafaqna English- The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) condemned the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

A desecrated copy of the Quran marked with six bullet holes was found fastened to the Stockholm Mosque on Sunday (21 Dec 2025) in what officials are calling a racist attack. Following the sacrilegious act, the IUMS called for action to stop attacks on Muslim sanctities, Arabi 21 reported.

In its statement, it described the move as a reprehensible and criminal act that contradicts human values, divine religions and international norms.

It also expressed deep concern about the situation of Muslims and the serious violations of their rights that affect their lives, sanctities, rights and dignity in several European countries.

