Internet outage in 2025 affected millions of users

In 2025, 1.4 million users reported not being able to access Google Cloud and Cloudflare, while some 1.1 million users reported Spotify outages, 890,000 users complained over WhatsApp, 877,000 people reported being unable to access Vodafone UK, and in May, some 841,000 people reported an outage on X.

The USA and Canada were the most affected regions during the AWS’ USA-EAST, the PlayStation Network, and Cloudflare outages. In other regions, the most connectivity issues were in Europe, with 1.7 million people reporting no access to the PlayStation Network, while in Asia-Pacific, some 654,000 people reported not being able to access the X platform, some 183,000 in Latin America experienced YouTube shortages, and 28,000 users in the Middle East and Africa reported Cloudflare outages.