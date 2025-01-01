In a statement issued on Monday (22 Dec 2025) the head of the Iraqi Dentists Syndicate Al-Azzawi described the situation as a “clear contradiction” in planning, noting that educational intake continues to expand while job opportunities in the public sector remain limited.

The syndicate head also called for stricter admission policies in private dental colleges, proposing that minimum acceptance rates be raised to 95% for dentistry programs.

The Dentists Syndicate has urged authorities to re-assess admission policies in line with professional standards and institutional capacity, warning that failure to act could have long-term consequences for both the profession and the country’s healthcare system.