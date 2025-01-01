FIFA World Ranking: Iraq stands at 58th for December 2025

Shafaqna English– Iraqi national football team has maintained its position at 58th in the FIFA World Ranking for December 2025.

On the continental level, Iraq remains the 7th highest-ranked team in Asia, trailing only Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, Qatar and Uzbekistan.

The ranking follows Iraq’s performance in the 11th Arab Cup; recently concluded in Doha. During the tournament, the national team reached the quarter-finals securing victories against Bahrain (2-1) and Sudan (2-0) while suffering defeats against Algeria (0-2) and Jordan (0-1).

Source: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com