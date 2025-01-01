Shafaqna English– Al-Qatif Street Food Festival offers visitors a rich cultural experience that highlights Saudi culinary in reinforcing the presence of heritage within the contemporary cultural landscape.

The festival showcases Saudi food culture as a vital component of national identity through live cooking stations at which traditional dishes are prepared and presented by experts.

The event features six pavilions that allow visitors to explore a wide variety of foods and beverages made from local ingredients, reflecting diverse environments and regional flavors.

Source: Arab News

