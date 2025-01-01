Qatar: Historical dictionary of Arabic language completed

SHAFAQNA English — Emir of Qatar attended on Monday (22 Dec 2025) the ceremony marking the completion of the Doha Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

According to Al-Khaleej Online, the occasion has been described as a milestone in the history of contemporary Arabic linguistic projects.

During the ceremony, the Emir expressed the Qatari government’s pride in the completion of this dictionary and thanked all those who contributed to achieving this historic civilizational accomplishment.

In a post on his account on the platform “X,” he wrote: “In Qatar, we are proud of the completion of the Doha Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. The rich content of this dictionary strengthens our nations’ commitment to their identity and their confidence in engaging with the modern era and its tools.”

Sheikh Tamim also extended his thanks to all participants in “this historic civilizational achievement, whose completion and stages of realization we regard as a manifestation of fruitful Arab cooperation.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com