EU countries want migration solution

Shafaqna English- Nineteen EU member states have called on the European Commission to establish a clear funding framework for innovative migration solutions, including return hubs located outside the EU, following last week’s political agreement on asylum and returns.

A group of EU countries is urging the European Commission to move swiftly from pilot projects to sustained EU financing for so-called “innovative solutions” on migration, including return hubs outside the European Union for rejected asylum seekers.

