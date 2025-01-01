EU countries want migration solution

Shafaqna English- Nineteen EU member states have called on the European Commission to establish a clear funding framework for innovative migration solutions, including return hubs located outside the EU, following last week’s political agreement on asylum and returns.

Source: Info Migrants

