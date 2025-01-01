Islamophobia Rampant in Australia

Shafaqna English- Islamophobia in Australia that followed the Jewish festival attack, the brazen desecration of Mosques and cemeteries from Perth to Sydney, was unfathomable and unwarranted.

Attacks against the Muslim community however has only served to widen cleavages in a country that often prides itself on multiculturalism and pluralism. The attacks also took place despite the Australian Muslim fruit shop owner being hailed by Albanese as an example of “Australians” coming together.

In truth, the severity of the Islamophobic attacks which include the dissemination of disinformation underlines how anti-Muslim hate remains an existential threat in Australia with the Bondi Beach terrorist attack in 2025 acting as a trigger.

Source: Daily Sabah

www.shafaqna.com