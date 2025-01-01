English
Paris: International Forum on Islamophobia

Shafaqna English- The University of Berkeley organised the International Forum on Islamophobia in partnership with L’Espace Malcolm X and several Muslim and Pan-African organisations.

After attending a recent Islamophobia conference in Paris, Roshan Muhammed Salih says the situation for Muslims is so bad there that simply gathering, speaking and organising as Muslims has itself become an act of resistance against systemic repression and silencing.

Holding a conference on Islamophobia in Paris should not feel like an act of defiance. And yet, in today’s France, simply gathering Muslims, activists, academics, and allies in one room to speak openly about discrimination has become a political achievement in itself.

